Report: Taysom Hill Taking Saints' 1st-Team Practice Reps Ahead of Cowboys Game

The New Orleans Saints have lost four games in a row and may be primed to make a quarterback change prior to Thursday's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Taysom Hill took first-team reps during practice, with Trevor Siemian working with the backups.

