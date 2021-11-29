Spencer Rattler to Transfer from Oklahoma After Lincoln Riley's Exit for USC

AP Photo/Ray Carlin

Quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday that he will enter the transfer portal:

The news comes after head coach Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma to take the same job at USC on Sunday.

Rattler entered 2021 as a Heisman Trophy contender but struggled with consistency, finishing the year with 1,483 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions in nine appearances. He was benched in favor of true freshman Caleb Williams in October.

The quarterback was much better in his first season as a starter, leading the Big 12 with 3,031 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns and a 172.6 passer efficiency rating.

With a 70.1 career completion percentage, Rattler has displayed plenty of upside at the college level.

The Arizona native entered Oklahoma as a 5-star recruit, and he was the No. 1 pro-style quarterback prospect in the 2019 class in 247Sports' composite rankings. There will likely be a heavy bidding war for him, especially since he has up to three years of eligibility remaining.

The latest news also creates further problems for Oklahoma as it tries to move past Riley's departure.

Though Rattler's potential transfer could have been expected after he lost his starting job, the Sooners have also lost multiple top commitments in the past two days, per Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.

It could create a significant challenge for the next coach as the Sooners try to remain a top contender.