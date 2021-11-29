Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. to Have Back Surgery; Reportedly Out for Rest of Season

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

The Denver Nuggets will reportedly be without Michael Porter Jr. for the rest of the season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the forward will undergo back surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign. Charania noted both sides are taking a "big-picture approach" since Porter's five-year contract extension starts next season.

Porter's agent, Mark Bartelstein, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the lower-back surgery will take place Wednesday, and the expectation is he will make a full recovery.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.