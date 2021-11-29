Draymond Green, Steve Kerr Talk Stephen Curry's Reputation as a Poor Defender

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is known for his production on the offensive end, but those around him believe he is underrated as a defender.

Teammate Draymond Green praised Curry's defensive work after Sunday's 105-90 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center.

Curry had six steals in the victory that took Golden State to 18-2 on the year, while Clippers starting point guard Reggie Jackson was held scoreless.

"He has a reputation of being a poor defender," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said of Curry. "I don't see that at all. I think he's a really good defender. He's been great defensively all year."

Opposing teams often consider Curry the weak point of the Golden State defense, especially when Klay Thompson and Green are both on the floor to shut down players. Over his career, Curry has 85.6 offensive win shares and just 30.6 defensive win shares, per Basketball Reference.

The seven-time All-Star has still proved he can be a positive contributor on that end of the court, adding even more value to his dominant offensive game that includes a league-leading 28.6 points per contest this season.