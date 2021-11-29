Lakers' LeBron James Says Abdominal Injury 'Didn't Linger Too Much' vs. Pistons

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James looks like he's getting back to his old self after missing time earlier this season with an abdominal strain.

After scoring 33 points in a win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, James said the injury still bothers him sometimes, but he's been able to work through it.

"Still working through it, think it's my third game back since the injury," James said. "Every game is getting better and better, but every now and then, I can feel a little bit down there. But it didn't linger too much, so that's a good thing."

James appeared to be in some discomfort as he was seen wincing after taking a bump late in Sunday's game, though he still managed to play 37 minutes.

Los Angeles improved to 11-11 with Sunday's win. James combined with Russell Westbrook (25 points) and Anthony Davis (24) to score 82 of the Lakers' 110 points. It was James' third straight 30-point performance. He also added nine assists in the victory.

James has sat out 11 games this season. The 36-year-old still leads the team in scoring average (25.1 points) and minutes per game (36.9) entering Sunday.

Despite Sunday's win, the Lakers have been inconsistent throughout this year. Los Angeles has lost five of its last eight games. Entering Sunday, the team ranked second-to-last in the NBA in team defense, allowing 114.5 points. Against the Pistons, the Lakers led by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter but allowed a comeback and won by just four.

The Lakers will look to build some momentum on Tuesday in a road game against the Sacramento Kings, who are last in the Pacific Division at 8-13. Los Angeles lost to Sacramento in triple overtime on Friday.