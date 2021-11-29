LeBron James, Lakers Hold Off Pistons in 1st Meeting Since Isaiah Stewart Altercation

AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

For the second time in seven days, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Detroit Pistons, 110-106. LeBron James had 33 points and nine assists as Los Angeles improved to 11-11.

The Nov. 21 matchup between the two teams was highlighted by a scuffle between James and Pistons center Isaiah Stewart. Both players were ejected and James received a one-game suspension while Stewart was suspended for two games.

Detroit fell to 4-16 and has now lost six straight games. Jerami Grant had a team-high 32 points.

Notable Player Stats

F LeBron James, LAL: 33 points, 9 assists

G Russell Westbrook, LAL: 25 points, 9 assists

F Anthony Davis, LAL: 24 points, 10 rebounds

F Jerami Grant, DET: 32 points

G Cade Cunningham, DET: 15 points, 11 rebounds

Lakers' Big Three Fuels Victory

Los Angeles is known for its star power, and that was on full display on Sunday. The team's Big Three of James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook carried the team as the role players struggled.

Davis scored 13 points in the first quarter and James matched that total in the second. Westbrook had one of his most efficient games, shooting 5-for-8 in the first half.

Their performance was much-needed as the rest of the team had a hard time getting going. The Lakers had just four bench points in the first half compared to 19 for the Pistons.

Detroit looked to be giving Los Angeles a hard time and tied the game at 56 in the third quarter. But the trio took over and sparked a 16-0 run to pull away.

The Lakers shot 14-for-21 (66.7 percent) in the third quarter. They had 10 assists on their 14 field goals in the period.

You would think that would be enough to put Detroit away, but as we've learned all season, no Lakers lead is safe. Los Angeles led by as many as 17 in the fourth quarter before the Pistons cut the lead to single digits. Once again, it was the star trio who put the team on their shoulders, combining for 19 of the team's 27 fourth-quarter points to stave off the comeback and secure the win.

The Big 3 of James, Davis and Westbrook combined for 82 of Los Angeles' 110 points. Talen Horton-Tucker was the only other Lakers player to score in double figures at 12 points. Carmelo Anthony was held scoreless on 0-for-7 shooting.

The Lakers obviously hope to have better performances from the rest of their players, but it should be comforting to know that the stars can take over and propel the team to victory.

Scrappy Pistons Keep Fighting

Detroit was clearly amped up to start the game, likely motivated by the events of its previous game against Los Angeles. Despite being clearly overmatched, the Pistons fought to keep the game close even after falling behind by double digits.

As the team's leading scorer, Grant set the tone as he came out aggressively and frequently attacked the rim. He scored 16 of his 32 points in the first half.

Even after the Pistons fell behind by as many as 17 in the fourth quarter, they fought back to cut the lead to single digits. Detroit showed a lot of heart despite the loss.

The Pistons should also be pleased with the play of its bench in Sunday's contest. Frank Jackson scored 17 points, Trey Lyles had 13 points and Hamidou Diallo added 10.

Detroit is a rebuilding team, and games like this build character. Despite the losing skid, the team's young core is gaining valuable experience.

The effort the Pistons showed Sunday should be something they try to match going forward. If they can continue to apply pressure by playing hard and not giving up, they will be able to surprise some teams.

What's Next?

The Lakers will travel to face the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. The Pistons will continue their road trip that same day in a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.