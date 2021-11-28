Avisail Garcia, Marlins Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $53M Contract in MLB Free Agency

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins reportedly added some power to their lineup Sunday.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Marlins and outfielder Avisail Garcia agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal.

Garcia has played for the Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers throughout his career since entering the league in the 2012 season.

The 30-year-old was an All-Star during the 2017 season for the White Sox when he slashed .330/.380/.506 with 18 home runs and 80 RBI. He also hit double-digit long balls during the 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021 campaigns.

He was with the Brewers the past two years and helped lead them to the National League playoffs both times.

Garcia drilled a career-best 29 homers in 2021 while slashing .262/.330/.490 with 86 RBI.

Those numbers stand out from Miami's perspective considering it finished an ugly 28th in the entire league with 158 home runs. Only the Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates had lower totals, which is a major reason the Marlins finished in fourth place in the National League East at 67-95.

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter previously told reporters the team would "be active" this offseason.

"We can't go out and spend foolishly, I guess is the best way to put it," he said. "We expect to have these conversations. Where these conversations lead, I have no idea. There's two sides, but we expect to be active."

Agreeing to a deal with Garcia certainly fits the bill as active, and he gives the team some offensive firepower it was largely missing last year as it looks to compete with the defending champion Atlanta Braves and others in the NL East.