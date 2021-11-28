Oklahoma HC Rumors: Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury Targeted After Lincoln Riley to USC

AP Photo/John Froschauer

The Oklahoma Sooners apparently already have a candidate in mind to replace Lincoln Riley, who is reportedly set to be named head coach at USC.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Oklahoma has targeted Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as one of the potential replacements. Schefter noted that Kingsbury has one year left on his contract after this season.

