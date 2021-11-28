AP College Football Poll 2021: Week 14 Top 25 Rankings Announced

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

There's a new Big Ten team playing its way into College Football Playoff contention.

Michigan, fresh off its resounding defeat of Ohio State, moved up to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press poll. Georgia remains the nation's top-ranked team ahead of next Saturday's SEC Championship Game matchup with Alabama, which needed four overtimes to get past rival Auburn.

Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Cincinnati

4. Alabama

5. Oklahoma State

6. Notre Dame

7. Ohio State

8. Ole Miss

9. Baylor

10. Oregon

11. Michigan State

12. BYU

13. Oklahoma

14. Utah

15. Iowa

16. Houston

17. Pitt

18. Wake Forest

19. San Diego State

20. Louisiana-Lafayette

21. NC State

22. Clemson

23. Arkansas

24. Texas A&M

25. Kentucky

Hassan Haskins rushed for 169 yards and five touchdowns as Michigan saw almost no resistance from the Ohio State front seven in a 42-27 victory. The win was the Wolverines' first against their longtime rival since 2011 and the first under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

“Feels like the best one, it sure does! It really does," Harbaugh said of the victory. "Get ready for next week’s. Maybe next week’s will be the best. That’s why it feels like the beginning.

"Continue, we’ll continue to do what we do. We’ll move on with humble hearts and greatness doesn’t fear consequences. Fearless, but not careless. Onward. That’s how it feels.”

Michigan plays Iowa in Saturday's Big Ten championship game and will almost certainly earn its first playoff berth with a win.

Alabama and Georgia will go head-to-head the same day, with Nick Saban's team needing a victory to clinch a playoff spot. Undefeated Georgia will likely be in the playoffs regardless of the outcome.

Alabama is coming off one of its worst performances of the season, as its offense struggled before squeaking away with a 24-22 win over rival Auburn. The Tide did not score their first touchdown until Bryce Young hit Ja'Corey Brooks from 28 yards out with 24 seconds remaining in regulation that helped tie the score at 10.

“I think they name some of these games in this series, the Iron Bowl, because there have been some great games, some great comebacks, Saban told reporters. "I can’t tell you how proud I am of the way our players kept competing in the game. Over and over and over, we came up with plays when we needed to come up with plays."

Oklahoma State is also making its shot at the playoffs, getting past rival Oklahoma with a 13-point fourth quarter. The 11-1 Cowboys will play 10-2 Baylor in the Big 12 title game to give themselves a shot at sneaking into the playoffs.