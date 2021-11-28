Schefter: Bucs Eyed Jonathan Taylor in 2020 NFL Draft If Tristan Wirfs Was Taken

AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes

NFL leading rusher Jonathan Taylor was nearly teammates with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who leads the league in passing yards per game.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the Buccaneers were eying Taylor in the 2020 NFL draft if Tristan Wirfs were unavailable.

