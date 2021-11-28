Herm Edwards to Return as Arizona State Head Coach amid NCAA Investigation

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Herm Edwards will return as head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2022, athletic director Ray Anderson told the team following Saturday's 38-15 win over Arizona, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Edwards' status for the 2022 campaign had been in question in relation to an ongoing NCAA investigation for possible recruiting violations after the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

"I'm going to be the coach," Edwards said. "There's an elevator near the stairs I take and I told myself the day I don't have the energy to take those stairs, I won't coach anymore. I'll be taking the stairs tonight."

Arizona State finished the 2021 season 8-4, and Saturday's win over Arizona was a solid way for the Sun Devils to finish out the year as the team was rather inconsistent and defeated just one team with a winning record.

The NCAA's investigation in Arizona State reportedly includes the program hosting prospects during the recruiting dead period in which FBS programs were banned from having recruits on campus from March 2020 through June 1, 2021, per Rittenberg.

The investigation also reportedly includes Arizona State having contact with prospects at an off-campus recruiting camp in June, Rittenberg adds. The school placed assistants Adam Breneman, Prentice Gill and Chris Hawkins on leave over the summer amid the allegations.

Edwards has a $3.7 million annual salary, per The Athletic, and he will receive a $200,000 raise at the start of the new year. The 67-year-old is 25-17 as head coach of the Sun Devils. He took over in 2018 and has one bowl win over Florida State in 2019.

Edwards is under contract through the 2024 season.

Before joining Arizona State, Edwards served as head coach of the New York Jets from 2001-05 and head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2006-08. He was also assistant head coach and defensive backs coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996-2000 and Chiefs defensive backs coach from 1992-95.