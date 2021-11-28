Jake Dickert Reportedly to Be Named Washington State's Permanent Head Coach

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Interim head coach Jake Dickert is expected to be named Washington State's permanent head coach, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

Dickert was promoted to interim head coach Oct. 18 after the school fired Nick Rolovich for refusing to comply with the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Dickert previously served as the school's defensive coordinator.

Since taking over as interim head coach, Dickert has led Washington State to a 3-2 record, including a 40-13 win over Washington in the Apple Cup on Friday. It was the team's first Apple Cup win since 2012.

After the win, Dickert addressed his coaching future with Washington State, acknowledging that the next steps are "out of his hands."

"I'm humbled and honored to have this opportunity," Dickert said. "I really am, I'm truly blessed ... I know going forward that they deserve the best and that's what's going to come out of all this. I know it. Whether that's right for me, we'll find out that soon enough. I'm just excited for this moment tonight and excited for the players."

In addition to the Apple Cup win, Dickert's Cougars also defeated Arizona in convincing fashion 44-18 in their final home game of the season.

Dickert, 38, spent most of his coaching career at the FCS level. He joined Wyoming as safeties coach in 2017 and remained with the team until becoming defensive coordinator at Washington State in 2020.

Elevating Dickert to the full-time role will give Washington State more stability moving forward. The Cougars finished 7-5 this season, second in the Pac-12 North. It was their best finish since the 2018 campaign when they went 11-2.