Nick Saban Says He'll Remember 2021 Iron Bowl Win for How Alabama Players Competed

The Alabama Crimson Tide pulled off a 24-22 4OT victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday, and head coach Nick Saban said the win is one he'll remember for a long time.

"Most of the time, I remember the ones we lose," Saban told reporters after the win. "But I think I'll remember this one for the way the players competed in the game."

Saban added, per Sports Illustrated: "It was a great comeback. There were many times we could have thrown in the towel. It's the feeling of being on a team, the togetherness, the trust they have in each other to got out at the end and win the game."

Alabama got out to a rough start against Auburn and failed to score a touchdown until the final seconds of regulation to push the game to overtime.

Once in OT, the Crimson Tide and Tigers traded field goals, touchdowns and two-point conversions before Auburn missed its final two-point attempt in 4OT while Alabama made its two-pointer to win the game.

Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young struggled in the first half but stepped up when it mattered most, finishing the game 25-of-51 passing for 317 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

However, Saban wouldn't play the blame for the team's struggles on Young, saying, "He wasn't getting much of a chance. Calm demeanor, kept telling everyone we're going to get this right."

Wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks also stepped up in the win after Jameson Williams was ejected for targeting, finishing the game with two catches for 49 yards and a score.

Saturday's win marked Alabama's second straight victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide are also 7-3 against the Tigers in the Iron Bowl, dating back to 2012.

Alabama moves on to face No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game on Dec. 4, while Auburn has to wait for their bowl game to be announced.