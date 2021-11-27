Alabama WR Jameson Williams Ejected for Targeting Against Auburn

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams was ejected during the second quarter of the Iron Bowl against Auburn on Saturday after being called for targeting.

The targeting penalty was assessed when Williams made helmet-to-helmet contact with Auburn's Ja'Varrius Johnson while tackling him on a punt return.

Auburn went on to take a 7-0 lead on the ensuing drive when quarterback T.J. Finley threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kobe Hudson.

While Williams was ejected because of a special teams play, he has been Alabama's No. 1 wideout throughout the 2021 season.

The dynamic junior receiver entered Saturday second on the team in receptions with 59 behind John Metchie III, and he also led the team in receiving yardage (1,218), receiving touchdowns (13) and yards per reception (20).

Prior to getting ejected from the game, quarterback Bryce Young's favorite target had two catches for 43 yards.

Metchie will be the unquestioned No. 1 wideout for the remainder of the contest, while other less-heralded receivers will also be asked to step up by head coach Nick Saban.

Slade Bolden, Traeshon Holden and Javon Baker are a few of the wide receivers who could have increased roles with Williams out.

Alabama will also look to get Brian Robinson Jr. and the running game going in Williams' absence.