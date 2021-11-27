Jim Harbaugh Calls Out Ohio State's Trash Talk After Michigan's Upset Win

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh had a few words after his No. 5 Wolverines knocked off the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 42-27 on Saturday:

The win marked Harbaugh's first against Ohio State as head coach in six tries. Michigan hadn't beaten its arch rival since 2011 and did so just once since 2003.

Harbaugh's comments could potentially be seen as a knock against Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who joined the perennial powerhouse Buckeyes in 2017 as the co-offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer before being promoted to head coach two years later.

Day has gone 30-4, and he's led OSU to a pair of College Football Playoff appearances (one national title game berth). The Buckeyes won't be headed to the postseason this year, however, as their CFP hopes went up in smoke with the defeat.

More specifically, Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic posited that this was in reference to Day's reported "hang 100 on them" remark from last year, which came after Harbaugh reportedly accused OSU of a rules violation that caught the ire of the Buckeyes head coach:

It's clear that Wolverines players felt the same way about OSU regarding the disrespect factor, with edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson providing this remark:

OSU came 73 points short of hanging 100. Meanwhile, Hassan Haskins scored five touchdowns to lead a stout Michigan offense.

On the other side, Hutchinson had three sacks, and David Ojabo added another as the pass rush disrupted the OSU offense.

Michigan will now head to the Big Ten Championship Game as the East division representative. The Wolverines will play Wisconsin if the Badgers beat Minnesota on Saturday. If not, then it will be Michigan vs. Iowa.

Either way, game time is scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET from Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium.