Jim Harbaugh Earns $500K Contract Bonus After Michigan's Big Ten Title Game Berth

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh earned a $500,000 contract bonus after his team's 42-27 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday to clinch a berth in the Big Ten title game, per USA Today's Steve Berkowitz.

He could also earn $1 million with a win next Saturday.

Harbaugh's bonuses are a result of his $4.05 million pay cut and contract renegotiation after the 2020 season. Under his previous deal, he was set to make $8.05 million for 2021.

Harbaugh would have received an additional $125,000 if Michigan played in the Big Ten title game and another $125,000 for a win.

Entering Saturday, the Wolverines hadn't beaten the Buckeyes since 2011 and had never reached the Big Ten title game. Michigan had also never beaten Ohio State under Harbaugh.

He vowed over the summer to beat Ohio State "or die trying," and the Wolverines were impressive all around on Saturday. However, running back Hassan Haskins was the star of the show, rushing for 169 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries.

Harbaugh has been coaching at Michigan since 2015. Entering Saturday, he had a 59-23 record as head coach of the Wolverines and a 1-4 record in bowl games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Wolverines are 11-1 this season after finishing the 2020 pandemic-shortened campaign 2-4. Michigan will either play Wisconsin or Iowa in the Big Ten title game.