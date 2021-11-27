Ryan Day Discusses Ohio State's Loss to Michigan: 'I Feel Awful. ... It's a Failure'

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day expressed disappointment after the No. 2 Buckeyes fell 42-27 to the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Day told reporters, "I feel awful. ... It's a failure." He also added he would have to "take a real hard look" at why Michigan had so much success running the ball against the Buckeyes.

Michigan ended an eight-game losing streak against Ohio State with the win and also clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, while the Buckeyes fell to 10-2 on the season and likely saw their College Football Playoff chances evaporate.

Michigan dominated Ohio State from a physicality perspective, as the Wolverines rushed for 297 yards and averaged 7.2 yards per carry.

Running back Hassan Haskins led the way with 169 yards on 28 carries to go along with five rushing touchdowns. Michigan also got a sixth rushing score out of wide receiver A.J. Henning on an end-around.

Ohio State quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate C.J. Stroud played relatively well with 394 yards and two touchdowns in the air, but it didn't matter because of OSU's inability to get the Michigan offense off the field for long stretches.

There was a great deal of pressure on the Wolverines to prevail Saturday since they were previously 0-5 against Ohio State during Jim Harbaugh's time as Michigan's head coach.

Saturday also presented a golden opportunity to both teams, as a win meant playing for the Big Ten title and a spot in the CFP.

Ohio State has been part of the CFP in four of the seven times it has been held, which is the most of any Big Ten team by far. The only other Big Ten team to reach the playoff was Michigan State in 2015.

Now, Michigan can become the third if it beats either Wisconsin or Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday.

Meanwhile, OSU will be left out of the CFP for the first time since 2018 barring a shocking turn of events.