Video: Ohio State, Michigan Players Have Heated Exchange in Tunnel at Halftime

AP Photo/Tony Ding

After a tightly contested first half between the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 5 Michigan Wolverines, players from both teams got into a shouting match in the tunnel.

With Michigan leading 14-13 after two quarters, both teams were clearly heated near the locker rooms at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan:

Players could be seen yelling and gesturing at each other, which necessitated referees, as well as coaches and other personnel from the teams to get in between the groups and diffuse the situation.

Tensions were running high Saturday due to the enormity of the game, which has a Big Ten Championship Game berth hanging in the balance.

Both Ohio State and Michigan were 10-1 when the day began, and both teams knew going in that they were in a win-or-go-home scenario both in terms of playing for the Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff berth.

Also, Michigan has enjoyed very little success against its primary rival in recent years, losing eight games in a row to the Buckeyes before Saturday.

Many of those losses came with Jim Harbaugh at the helm, as the Michigan head coach was 0-5 against OSU entering Saturday's contest.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

After the confrontation in the tunnel, Michigan came out of halftime with more juice.

The Wolverines forced a three-and-out on the first drive of the second half, and they scored a touchdown on a three-play, 81-yard drive to extend the lead to 21-13.