Report: Michigan State Dealing With 'Pretty Bad' Flu Outbreak Before Penn State Game

The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans are reportedly dealing with a flu outbreak ahead of their home game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, a source described the outbreak as "pretty bad" and said players on both sides of the ball have been diagnosed with the flu daily leading up to the regular-season finale.

Rittenberg noted that the offensive and defensive lines have been impacted, as has the quarterback group and other positions.

The expectation is that "some" of those battling the flu will likely try to play through the illness as the 9-2 Spartans look to clinch a double-digit-win season.

Per The Action Network (h/t Rittenberg), MSU could be without six to eight starters for Saturday's Big Ten clash.

The Spartans have made big strides this season, posting their best record since going 10-3 in 2017. Michigan State went 7-6 in 2018 and 2019, and went just 2-5 last season, marking its worst winning percentage (.286) since going 3-8 in 1991.

Last season was Mel Tucker's first as head coach of the Spartans after he took over for Mark Dantonio, and this season he has solidified his status as the one to guide Michigan State football into the future.

MSU is so satisfied with the team's 9-2 start that Tucker was given a new 10-year, $95 million contract this week.

Since starting the season 8-0, the Spartans have struggled, posting a 40-29 loss to Purdue and a 56-7 defeat at the hands of No. 2 Ohio State.

Michigan State did score a massive 37-33 win over rival Michigan, however, which represents the Wolverines' only loss of the season entering play Saturday.

Penn State is unranked and is 7-4, but the Nittany Lions own wins over Wisconsin and Auburn and could be a threat to the Spartans on Saturday, especially if MSU is missing some key players.