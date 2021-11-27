Dave Clawson, Wake Forest Agree to New Contract After Highest Ranking in Team History

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Demon Deacons head football coach Dave Clawson has agreed to a long-term contract extension with Wake Forest, the school announced Friday.

The news comes just before Wake Forest's regular-season finale against Boston College on Saturday.

Director of athletics John Currie has high praise and hopes for Clawson:

"Dave Clawson is an elite coach, leader and program builder and we are excited to announce this reaffirmation of his long-term commitment to Wake Forest University. Our desire is for him to finish his coaching career as Wake Forest's all-time winningest coach. Coach Clawson and his staff have brought an unprecedented amount of success to Demon Deacon football and he is truly one of the elite coaches in the country. Thanks to his leadership, our football student-athletes have experienced a school-record six-straight bowl games while continuing to raise the standard of excellence in the classroom and community."

Details of the contract were not disclosed.

Wake Forest could clinch a berth in the ACC Championship Game with a win over the Eagles on Saturday. The team is first in the ACC Atlantic with a 9-2 record (6-1 in conference).

Clawson, 54, has been head coach of the Demon Deacons since 2014. He is 49-47 in his eight years at the helm and has taken Wake Forest to five straight bowl games. He also helped Wake Forest reach its highest ranking in the AP Top 25 poll this year, pulling off a No. 9 ranking two weeks ago, per ESPN's David M. Hale.

The Demon Deacons have not had a 10-plus win season since 2006, when they finished 11-3 and lost to Louisville in the Orange Bowl. If they defeat the Eagles, it will mark just their second 10-win season in program history.

Clawson previously coached at Bowling Green State from 2009 to 2013, going 32-32 with three bowl game losses.