Iowa State's Breece Hall Sets FBS Record with TD in 24th Consecutive Game

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Iowa State running back Breece Hall set the NCAA record with a rushing touchdown in his 24th straight game in Friday's 48-14 win over TCU at Jack Trice Stadium, according to The Athletic.

Hall finished the game with 18 carries for 242 yards and three touchdowns in addition to two catches for 39 yards and a score.

Former Arkansas running back Bill Burnett previously held the record with a rushing touchdown in 23 straight games. Burnett played for the Razorbacks from 1968 to '70.

Hall set the new record with a 39-yard score in the second quarter. The touchdown gave Iowa State a 17-0 lead over TCU.

Hall's streak began in Week 1 of the 2020 season when he scored a rushing touchdown against Louisiana-Lafayette. He finished his sophomore campaign with 279 carries for 1,572 yards and 21 touchdowns in addition to 23 catches for 180 yards and two scores.

The last time he failed to score a touchdown was December 2019, when the Cyclones lost to Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell was asked about Hall's efficiency earlier in the week and lauded him for his consistency, per 247Sports:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"To me the word is consistency for Breece. What you've seen from Breece really from that West Virginia game his freshman year to every game he's played, there's a real sense of professionalism and consistency that he brings to how he attacks the sport. And that part has allowed our football team to really be able to use him in the most critical moments. You talk scoring, scoring, those are critical moments. And Breece has always been ready for the moment and has done a great job of continuing to grow his craft and what he's about. But man, there's a lot of consistency about Breece Hall, in terms of winning moments, and he's done a great job of that."

Hall finished last season in the top 10 in the FBS in rushing yards per game and is top-10 this campaign. In June, Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus ranked him as the top prospect at the position for the 2022 NFL draft.