Kings Rumors: Warriors' Kenny Atkinson, Mike Brown Expected to Be HC Candidates

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly considering the pursuit of two Golden State Warriors assistant coaches for their head coaching position this offseason.

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line (h/t YardBarker), Mike Brown and Kenny Atkinson are considered head coaching candidates for the Kings if they do not retain interim head coach Alvin Gentry.

Sacramento is in the midst of another disappointing season, as it entered play Friday 11th in the Western Conference with a 7-12 record.

Stein noted that Kings owner Vivek Ranadive may be targeting the Golden State assistants due to his "stubborn fascination" after previously being a minority stakeholder in that franchise.

The hope in Sacramento was that the Kings could make their first playoff appearance since 2006, but they aren't trending in the right direction.

Gentry was the associate head coach under Luke Walton last season, and when the Kings fired Walton on Nov. 21 following a 6-11 start, Gentry was elevated to head coach, marking his sixth different head coaching job in the NBA.

Success has largely eluded Gentry as a head coach with the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans and Kings, as he is 511-596 with three playoff appearances in 18 seasons.

If Gentry goes one-and-done in Sacramento, both Brown and Atkinson could be solid replacements given their resume.

In addition to being on the staff of a Warriors team that leads the NBA with a 16-2 record this season, they have each enjoyed some success as NBA head coaches.

Brown spent parts of eight seasons as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers, going 347-216 with six playoff appearances, including a trip to the NBA Finals with the Cavs in 2007.

He has also filled in as head coach of the Warriors during the 2017 NBA playoffs when Kerr was out due to back pain, and Brown went 12-0 during that stint. Brown was an assistant under Kerr when Golden State won the NBA title in 2017 and 2018.

Atkinson isn't as experienced as Brown from a head coaching perspective, but he did coach the Brooklyn Nets for four seasons, going 118-190 and taking them to the playoffs in 2019.

The Kings have an impressive collection of talent with De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes, Harrison Barnes, Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell, but they are still in search of the right voice to guide them to winning basketball on a consistent basis.