Rockets' Jalen Green Out at Least 1 Week; Hamstring Injury Diagnosed as Strain

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green will miss at least one week with a hamstring injury.

Per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, Green will be re-evaluated in a week after being diagnosed with a strained hamstring.

Green suffered the injury during Wednesday's win over the Chicago Bulls. He also dealt with a hamstring injury during Summer League play before making his regular-season debut.

Keeping Green, who was the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft, healthy is far more important for the Rockets' long-term goals than making sure he is back on the floor in the immediate future since they are not true contenders this season.

The rookie is averaging 14 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in his first season while shooting 38.2 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from three-point range.

Green's explosiveness stands out, which helps him cut to the basket or attack off the bounce in half-court sets while also getting out in transition. It surely played a role in Houston's decision to select him so early in the draft and make him a franchise cornerstone.

The Rockets likely won't look to rush him back, so the combination of Armoni Brooks, Garrison Mathews and David Nwaba should see more playing time.