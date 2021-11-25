Rockets' Jalen Green Ruled Out vs. Bulls with Leg Injury

Harrison Barden/Getty Images

Houston Rockets rookie guard Jalen Green suffered a leg injury in the first half of Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls and was subsequently ruled out.

Green scored 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting before he was pulled.

Green was the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft after a year in the G League Ignite program. He enjoyed a prolific prep career that included helping Team USA win the U17 and U19 FIBA World Cups in recent years.

The dynamic offensive talent has averaged 14.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 17 games so far in his debut campaign.

Green made his unofficial Houston debut as part of the Las Vegas Summer League, but he was sidelined by a hamstring injury that led the team to shut him down for the remainder of the tournament.

The 19-year-old California native should see his role grow steadily throughout his rookie season, but the team has enough backcourt depth to overcome a short-term absence. Armoni Brooks is among the reserves who could receive more minutes.

Since Green is such an important part of the Rockets' future as they attempt to turn a corner in their rebuilding efforts, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the team remain conservative with his recovery whenever he's forced out of the lineup with an injury.