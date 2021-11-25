Rockets' Stephen Silas on Job Security Rumors: 'I Believe in What I Do'

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas downplayed any concerns about his job security after his team's 118-113 home win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

"I don’t need, like, approval," Silas said, per Jackson Gatlin of the Locked on Rockets Podcast.

"I believe in what I do. I think I’m good at it. The players respond when I challenge them or coach them. Whether we won or lost tonight, I’m the same coach."

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported Wednesday that the Rockets were "weighing the future" of the second-year head coach.

"The Houston Rockets have lost 15 straight games since their Oct. 22 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Even for a franchise clearly trying to rebuild, such a drought can erode morale and optimism among players and team staffers.

"Now, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation have indicated to B/R that Rockets brass are weighing the future of Stephen Silas, who may become the league's next coach to be terminated, following Luke Walton's exit in Sacramento last weekend."

Silas is coaching a very young Rockets team (average age: 25.4 years) that added four first-round picks to its roster this offseason and underwent a compete overhaul over the past few years.

The results have been predictably bad, with the team going 2-16 over their first 18 games.

Still, they have been competitive against some good teams, and that resolve ended with a win over the now 12-7 Bulls, who are tied for second in the Eastern Conference.

Ultimately, Silas is in a no-win situation after the roster blew up amid the end of the James Harden era last January.

"They put him in a tough position," one assistant general manager told Fischer.

"[Silas] is genuinely one of the nicest people in the NBA. He actually cares about people. To put him with a bunch of really young dudes who probably don't care about anything but their numbers and playing time, he's just not the right fit."

For now, Silas remains the coach as he looks to guide the Rockets to greater heights. Their next game is Saturday at home against the Charlotte Hornets.