LeBron James Discusses Getting Fans Ejected From Lakers vs. Pacers for Heckling

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

During the Los Angeles Lakers' overtime win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, an incident occurred in which LeBron James pointed out fans who were sitting courtside and had them kicked out of the game.

After the game, James told reporters he felt the need to have that done because something offensive occurred.

The Lakers improved to 10-10 with Wednesday's overtime victory. James had one of his best games of the year with 39 points in 43 minutes, both of which were season-highs. He was coming off the first suspension of his career as he missed Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks after an incident with Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart on Sunday.

"I was excited about being in the lineup," James said after the game. "Me not playing last night on the second night of a back to back, I knew I could kind of give our guys a boost of energy with me not playing last night."

Los Angeles was without star big man Anthony Davis, who sat out because of an illness. With Davis sidelined, James spent a lot of time at the center position in the second half, and he said it helped him read the opposing offense and set up the defensive coverages.

Russell Westbrook added 20 points in the win, and the Lakers got strong contributions off their bench. Malik Monk had 17 points, and Carmelo Anthony and Wayne Ellington each had 14.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Wednesday's victory put a cap on a five-game road trip for the Lakers. Los Angeles will be back in action at home against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.