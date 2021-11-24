Colts' DeForest Buckner on Tom Brady: If I'm Playing at 44, 'It Means I'm Broke'

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, 27, has no plans to play as long as Tom Brady.

"If I'm playing football at 44, it means I'm broke," he said, per Stephen Holder of The Athletic.

The comment comes as Buckner and the rest of the Colts defense prepares to face the all-time great in Sunday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady's longevity is frankly incredible at this point, and he led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season at age 43.

He also hasn't shown many signs of slowing down at the age of 44 considering he leads the league with 29 touchdown passes and is behind only Patrick Mahomes with 3,177 passing yards.

Figuring out a way to at least contain Brady and the high-octane Tampa Bay offense will be key for the Colts if they hope to continue playing at such a high level.

They enter the contest with a three-game winning streak and victories in five of the last six, although they face the Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals over the course of the next four games during a critical stretch for their postseason push.