Deion Sanders Talks Rapper Boosie Badazz Saying He Wants to Enroll at Jackson State

Boosie Badazz says he's enrolling at Jackson State after performing at the school earlier this month.

Deion Sanders, the Hall of Fame corner turned Jackson State coach, isn't buying it.

"You're talking about a young man that's very astute with life," Sanders said on his 21st and Prime podcast. "Understanding what he wants to say, what he wants to accomplish. Smart as a whip. And energy level is unbelievable. And I know he said he wanted to enroll. I don't believe that whatsoever. But I think if there was a school that he would enroll at it, I think it would be Jackson State."

Boosie, the 39-year-old rapper, performed "Set It Off" at Jackson State's win over Alcorn State. While he was a high school dropout before becoming one of the defining southern rappers of his generation, Boosie earned his GED in 2013 while serving a prison sentence.

"I've been coming to Jackson since I was 14, and I love y'all," Boosie said. "Y'all love my stanky drawers, and I love y'all back. And I just wanted to tell y'all that y'all always been supportive of me, and it's a big secret I was going to let it out, but I'm enrolling in Jackson State next semester."

It remains to be seen whether Boosie will actually enroll, but he would be far from he only famous face to give college a try later in life. Former NBA guard J.R. Smith is attending North Carolina A&T, where he is a member of the golf team.