5-Star CB Prospect Jahlil Hurley Commits to Alabama over Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M

Gaby Urrutia, 247Sports

Jahlil Hurley, a 5-star cornerback out of Florence High School in Alabama, is staying in state to play college football for the Crimson Tide.

Hurley told Hank South of BamaOnLine on Tuesday that Alabama head coach Nick Saban was excited when he made the commitment.

"I swear I'm not lyin' … he cracked the biggest smile," he said about Saban's reaction. "And then when I walked out of his office he was like, 'I'm depending on you.' I kid you not."

Hurley also explained the decision: "Why not Bama? Honestly, look at the numbers, look at Coach Saban and all the things he's done at Bama. Why not Bama?"

The class of 2023 prospect is ranked 22nd overall and fourth among cornerbacks on 247Sports' composite rankings.

The 6'2", 170-pounder fielded 18 offers, including ones from Georgia, LSU and Michigan, before settling on the Tide.

Hurley listed a top eight of Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Penn State, Florida, Michigan, Auburn and Texas A&M on Oct. 31:

Alabama eventually won out as Hurley will take his shutdown corner skills to Tuscaloosa starting next year in hopes of helping lead the school to another national championship.