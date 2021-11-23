Klay Thompson: Warriors Are 'Now the Type of Team Where It’s Championship or Bust'

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Klay Thompson is setting the bar high for the Golden State Warriors as he works his way back from an Achilles injury.

"We are now the type of team where it’s championship or bust," he told reporters Tuesday.

He was also asked if he believes Golden State can win a title this season and said: "Oh, yeah. We're 15-2. It's a great indicator. Our defense is top-three in the league along with our offense. And I'm not even out there yet. Think about that. Really think about that."

It's hard to argue with Thompson's assessment.

After all, nobody has a better record than the Warriors in the entire NBA, and they count victories over fellow contenders in the Los Angeles Lakers, L.A. Clippers, Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets among their 15 wins.

Stephen Curry is playing at an MVP level with 28.4 points, 6.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game behind 45.5 percent shooting from the field and a 41.1 percent mark from three-point range, and the combination of Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins has emerged as a dangerous secondary group when defenders collapse on No. 30.

Thompson's return isn't even the only boost Golden State will receive, as James Wiseman has yet to play a game this season as he recovers from a knee injury.

The No. 2 pick of the 2020 NBA draft could provide an interior scoring option and help Draymond Green protect the rim and control the boards on the defensive side. If he taps into the potential that convinced the Warriors to draft him where they did, this team will be even more dangerous.

And then there is Thompson, who missed the past two seasons because of ACL and Achilles injuries but has a Hall of Fame resume that includes three championships, two All-NBA selections and five All-Star nods.

He is one of the best three-point shooters in history and would make it all the more difficult for opponents to collapse on Curry because he must always be accounted for beyond the arc.

Head coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that Thompson is going "full bore" during five-on-five scrimmages, although there is no set target date for his eventual return, per Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State will look like even more of a championship contender when Thompson is back on the floor.