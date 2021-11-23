Adrian Peterson Waived by Titans After 3 Games; 'Possible' He Returns

Silas Walker/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans waived veteran running back Adrian Peterson on Tuesday, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. However, it's "possible" Peterson will return to the team.

The 36-year-old rushed for 82 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries across three games in Tennessee.

Tennessee replaced Peterson by promoting Dontrell Hilliard to the active roster. The 26-year-old had seven carries for 35 yards and eight catches for 47 yards in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans.

The Titans signed Peterson about three weeks ago to help replace Derrick Henry, who has been sidelined with broken foot since Week 9. ESPN's Dianna Russini told Get Up there's "optimism" Henry will return by January.

Peterson, a seven-time Pro Bowler and the 2012 league MVP, is fewer than 200 yards away from the 15,000-yard rushing mark. If he rejoins the Titans or signs with another team, he could very well join the elite 15,000-yard rushing club that includes Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Frank Gore and Barry Sanders.

If Peterson doesn't return, D'Onta Foreman, Jeremy McNichols and Hilliard figure to see more playing time in the coming weeks. Foreman, a 2017 third-round pick out of Texas, has rushed for just 84 yards on 23 carries in three games this season. He also has three catches for 63 yards.

Meanwhile, McNichols, a 2017 fifth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of Boise State, has 18 carries for 69 yards and 25 catches for 215 yards and one touchdown in 10 games.

The Titans are entering Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots with an 8-3 record, first in the AFC South. However, it's clear the team needs to make some adjustments following a disappointing 22-13 loss to the Texans, who are just 2-8.