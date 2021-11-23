X

    Missouri's Drinkwitz on Dan Mullen, Florida: 'If You Sow Jackass, You Reap Jackass'

    Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz doesn't seem too upset that Dan Mullen lost his job as head coach of Florida this week.

    "My father was a farmer, and there's an old saying you reap what you sow," Drinkwitz told reporters Tuesday. "If you sow kindness, you reap kindness. If you sow jackass, you reap jackass."

    Missouri earned a 24-23 overtime win over Florida on Saturday, leading to Mullen's firing after the Gators fell to 5-6 on the season.

    There is history between these two teams after an on-field brawl during the 2020 matchup led to five suspensions and Mullen being fined for running onto the field. 

    Florida won that game 41-17 before Mullen showed up to the postgame press conference waring his Darth Vader Halloween costume:

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gators?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gators</a> head coach Dan Mullen dressed as Darth Vader 🤣 <a href="https://t.co/LAZoeObEXH">pic.twitter.com/LAZoeObEXH</a>

    Drinkwitz clearly didn't forget the moment, breaking out a lightsaber during Saturday's press conference to continue the Star Wars theme.

    "May the force be with you," he told reporters.

    Missouri is 6-5 during Drinkwitz's second season with the program and is looking for its first bowl appearance since 2018.   

