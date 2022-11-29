Examining Vic Burley's Impact on Clemson's 2023 Season Depth Chart

247Sports

Defensive lineman and 5-star recruit Vic Burley announced his intention to attend Clemson in June and should instantly find himself competing for playing time next season.

The Warner Robins star announced his commitment in June and is the No. 52 overall player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Burley is already listed at 6'5" and 265 pounds, making him a ready-made star at the next level from a physical standpoint.

"Of course he has the size and the length and all that," Warner Robins head coach Marquis Westbrook said of Burley. "But I think his preparation at his age makes him stand out even more because his approach to the game is unlike any other. Last year as a sophomore, he was really focused, really dedicated to his craft. I think that makes the difference in his game.

"We try to tell our players, 'You can't turn it on at any time.' He's one of those guys who can do that, but he keeps it there. He's different from that standpoint. I think his preparation and his mentality, the way he approaches Monday through Thursday for practice is different, which makes it easy on Friday for him."

Burley is joined in Clemson's 2023 class by 5-star defensive lineman Peter Woods, one of the crowned jewels of Dabo Swinney's haul, and fellow 4-star linemen Tomarrion Parker and Stephiylan Green. The Tigers' defensive line class should help replenish the depth chart that will see several departures this offseason.

Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee are potential first-round picks, while Tyler Davis and K.J. Henry will also be playing on Sundays next season.

The holes across the front seven should give Burley, Woods, Parker and Green a chance to battle it out in camp for significant playing time early in their careers.