4-Star LB Prospect Malik Bryant Commits to Miami over Florida, Alabama, Maryland

247Sports

Four-star edge prospect Malik Bryant announced Wednesday that he is headed to Miami.

The IMG Academy star chose the Hurricanes over Florida, Alabama and Maryland. He is considered the No. 61 overall prospect in the 2023 class and fourth-ranked linebacker, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Bryant previously outlined the areas that would factor into his decision, per Jeff Sentell of DawgNation:

“I would definitely say the culture at the school and the tradition behind the schools. Definitely the history with the school, coaches and the team. Of course, like all the small stuff, too. I'd have to fit into the scheme and stuff like that. I'd definitely say the culture and it definitely has to be the right fit. I have to see myself there."

He is listed at 6'2" and 235 pounds, and he has the frame to add 10-15 pounds of muscle that would make him a potential star at the next level. He already has the burst off the edge and a refined set of moves to get to the quarterback. There's little reason to believe he will have to wait long before he's getting regular snaps on Saturdays.

The Hurricanes are currently the No. 8 overall recruiting class in the nation.