    Tom Brady Plays Catch with Kanye West's Son Saint Before Bucs' Win vs. Giants

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 23, 2021

    AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

    Prior to Monday's 30-10 victory over the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady took some time out of his pregame preparations to have a game of catch with Saint West, the son of Ye and Kim Kardashian.

    The artist formerly known as Kanye West shared a video of the moment on Instagram.

    Overtime @overtime

    Tom Brady playing catch with Kanye’s son Saint 👏 <a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a> (via <a href="https://twitter.com/kanyewest?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kanyewest</a>) <a href="https://t.co/nGCMP8Z9rM">pic.twitter.com/nGCMP8Z9rM</a>

    Ye, who legally changed his name last month, and Saint were on hand at Raymond James Stadium to watch the reigning Super Bowl champions improve to 7-3.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers

    Mr. West is in the building. <a href="https://t.co/FoEkeBNR11">pic.twitter.com/FoEkeBNR11</a>

    Brady finished 30-of-46 for 307 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on the night. For the West family, his most memorable completions were in the luxury suites.

