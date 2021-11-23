Tom Brady Plays Catch with Kanye West's Son Saint Before Bucs' Win vs. Giants

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Prior to Monday's 30-10 victory over the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady took some time out of his pregame preparations to have a game of catch with Saint West, the son of Ye and Kim Kardashian.

The artist formerly known as Kanye West shared a video of the moment on Instagram.

Ye, who legally changed his name last month, and Saint were on hand at Raymond James Stadium to watch the reigning Super Bowl champions improve to 7-3.

Brady finished 30-of-46 for 307 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on the night. For the West family, his most memorable completions were in the luxury suites.