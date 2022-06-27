5-Star CB Tony Mitchell Commits to Alabama over Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Alabama received a commitment Sunday from 5-star prospect Tony Mitchell, one of the top cornerbacks in the 2023 college football recruiting class.

"The program knows how to develop players on and off of the field, while winning national championships," Mitchell said of Alabama, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com.

The defensive back chose Alabama over Auburn, Georgia and Texas A&M.

Mitchell possesses all the tools to become a shutdown corner in college, ranging from great ball skills to a terrific first step that rarely sees him get beat clean off the line. He's also as aggressive a tackler as you'll see from a boundary CB at the high school level.

So, it's easy to understand why he's rated as the No. 15 overall prospect and the second-best cornerback in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. The Thompson High School standout is also ranked as the No. 2 recruit from Alabama.

He already possesses NFL size (6'2", 180 lbs), which when combined with his tackling ability makes him a candidate for an eventual switch to safety or a hybrid role if necessary. He shouldn't have much trouble sticking at corner in the short term, though.

Mitchell generated interest from numerous top programs throughout his recruitment, and he told Jeff Sentell of DawgNation last March that the ability to get on the field quickly would be a key factor in his final decision.

"They have got to be home," he said about what he was looking for in a school. "Just the fans, the coaches and the environment. They have got to show a lot of love. I have to have a great relationship with the coaches. My family and I have to like it a lot, and I want to play right away. That's another major thing for me."

While he's got the talent to make an instant impact, getting on the field immediately at a top-tier program often isn't easy for a true freshman, so that interest in finding a place where he could play right away added some intrigue to his recruiting process.

Mitchell will likely have to fight for his place on the depth chart at Alabama, but even if he's not in the starting lineup instantly, it shouldn't take long before he starts seeing snaps. Everything he's done so far suggests he'll make a quick, smooth transition to the collegiate level.

Timeline aside, his commitment represents a massive in-state addition for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide as they continue building their 2023 class.