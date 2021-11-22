Buster Posey, Trey Mancini Named 2021 NL, AL Comeback Players of the Year

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini and San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey were named the American and National League Comeback Players of the Year on Monday:

Mancini's story was one of the most inspiring in the entire sports world in 2021, as he returned to the field after missing the 2020 campaign because of Stage 3 colon cancer. Posey also missed the 2020 season after choosing to step away from the game because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.