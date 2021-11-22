X

    Buster Posey, Trey Mancini Named 2021 NL, AL Comeback Players of the Year

    Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini and San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey were named the American and National League Comeback Players of the Year on Monday:

    Mancini's story was one of the most inspiring in the entire sports world in 2021, as he returned to the field after missing the 2020 campaign because of Stage 3 colon cancer. Posey also missed the 2020 season after choosing to step away from the game because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

