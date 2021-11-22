Anthony DeSclafani, Giants Agree to $36M Contract; Alex Wood Reportedly Signs Deal

Harry How/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants announced they re-signed starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani to a three-year contract.

The right-hander went 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA and a 3.62 FIP in 31 starts in 2021, per Baseball Reference. His 4.1 WAR were second among Giants pitchers behind Kevin Gausman (5.2).

DeSclafani wasn’t the only pitcher the team had contract talks with on Monday, though. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the team also is finalizing a deal with Alex Wood. The southpaw reportedly will get a two-year deal and earn “north of $10 million” per season.

Following a disastrous two-year spell across 2019 and 2020, Wood had a 3.48 FIP and averaged 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 26 outings, according to Baseball Reference.

No team overachieved more than San Francisco in this past season. The Giants won 107 games and claimed its first National League West title since 2012.

Addressing the starting rotation this offseason is imperative toward continuing that success in 2022. The franchise entered the offseason with DeSclafani, Gausman and Wood all hitting free agency.

Passan reported Monday the team was "incredibly aggressive" in examining its available options. Prior to the news about DeSclafani and Wood, the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported Alex Cobb might be on his way to the Bay Area.

One benefit of Brandon Belt accepting the one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer is that it allowed San Francisco to have a better picture of its payroll flexibility when laying out contract offers to DeSclafani, Wood and others.

In general, running it back with the same roster from a year ago can have its benefits. The risk for regression is nonetheless there, especially when a team goes above and beyond its expectations. That's especially true in the case of a player like DeSclafani, who had the best year of his career in 2021.

The threat of a work stoppage looms across MLB, which gives front offices an incentive to conclude what business it can now. In a few weeks, the offseason could ground to a halt.

From that perspective, already lining up DeSclafani and Wood's returns is a great start for the Giants and sends a message about their intentions for next season.