Examining Elite DB Javien Toviano's Impact on LSU's 2023 Season Depth Chart

Javien Toviano, a 4-star cornerback from Martin High School in Arlington, committed to LSU on Thursday, according to Sonny Shipp of 247Sports.com.

Toviano is considered the No. 58 player from the Class of 2023, the No. 6 cornerback and the No. 9 player from the state of Texas, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

At 6'0" and 185 pounds, Toviano already has solid size for the position, though he'll have to bulk up somewhat in college. He's also a versatile athlete, also playing running back and some Wildcat quarterback for Martin.

And he has a solid athletic pedigree. His older brother, Juma Otoviano, is a running back for Rice who has rushed for 1,082 yards and five touchdowns in his college career.

"I think it starts with his humility," Toviano's head coach at Martin, Bob Wager, told NBC DFW 5 when breaking down what made the cornerback prospect special. "He's been raised the right way by his mom and dad. He has an older brother Juma who was a great role model and example for him. He plays all three phases and does whatever he can to help the football team."

That versatility has made him a key player for Martin. At the next level, however, he'll likely focus solely on the cornerback position, with the upside to be a special player.

He may have a route to immediate playing time. LSU only is currently scheduled to have three corners, Sevyn Banks, Laterrance Welch and Jaelyn Davis-Robinson, on the roster for the 2023 season after Mekhi Garner and Jay Ward declared for the NFL Draft and Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Colby Richardson ran out of eligibility.

Toviano will have competition among the freshman, however, with 3-star corners Jeremiah Hughes and Ashton Stamps committed to the school in the Class of 2023. And LSU is likely to address the position in the transfer portal.