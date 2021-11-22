Aaron Loup Agrees to 2-Year, $17M Angels Contract After 1 Season with Mets

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The New York Mets have lost another free-agent pitcher to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

The Angels announced Monday that lefty reliever Aaron Loup has agreed to a two-year deal after spending one season in New York. MLB.com Angels beat writer Rhett Bollinger reported that the deal is worth $7.5 million in each of the next two seasons with a guaranteed $2 million buyout or club option for a third year. If the team exercises the option in 2024, Loup will make the full $7.5 million.

Loup joins former Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who signed a one-year, $21 million contract with the Halos on Nov. 16. Loup told Mike Puma of the New York Post in September that he hoped New York would re-sign him.

Loup, who was playing on a one-year contract worth $3 million in 2021, enjoyed the best season of his career in New York. The 33-year-old reliever went 6-0 this year with a career-best 0.95 ERA in 56.2 innings. According to Baseball Savant, Loup ranked in the 94th percentile in opponent's slugging percentage and in the 99th percentile in barreled balls against him.

A 10-year veteran, Loup has also pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres during his career.

Signing Loup was an important move for the Angels. Los Angeles closer Raisel Iglesias is a free agent and remains unsigned after rejecting the team's $18.4 million qualifying offer. The 31-year-old righty tied a career high with 34 saves and had 103 strikeouts in 70.0 innings last season.

After a 77-85 season in 2021, the Angels are making moves that could lead to a turnaround next year. Signing Syndergaard and Loup helps Los Angeles improve the pitching depth it was sorely lacking.