Bears Rumors: Matt Nagy Firing Wanted by 'Overwhelming Number' of Players

Some of the Chicago Bears are reportedly tired of head coach Matt Nagy.

Insider Jordan Schultz reported that "an overwhelming number of Bears' players want Matt Nagy gone." Schultz also cited a source who said, "He lost some of the locker room last season, but now it's gone."

While that would seem to indicate Nagy's time in Chicago could be coming to an end, Schultz noted that the Bears have never fired a head coach during a season in their 101-year history.

There was a time when Nagy looked like an excellent hire for the Bears.

He went 12-4 in his first year as the head coach in 2018 and had Chicago playing like a Super Bowl contender with a dominant defense and home-field advantage in its first playoff game. However, that playoff game ended up being a 16-15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in which Cody Parkey missed a potential game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

Everything turned for Nagy after that.

There were reports of him obsessing over 43-yard kicks—which was the distance of Parkey's miss—as the team searched for a replacement kicker. Then the Bears missed the playoffs entirely in 2019 at 8-8 as one of the most disappointing teams in the league.

His play-calling was called into question, which was particularly notable since he was an offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs prior to coming to Chicago. That kicker Eddy Pineiro missed key field goals in losses in 2019 seemed like a cruel twist of fate given how the previous season ended.

The Bears then wasted an impressive 5-1 start in 2020 just to finish 8-8 overall and lose to the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the playoffs.

Even though there may be some long-term optimism in Chicago if Justin Fields ends up being the franchise quarterback the team has been missing for so long, the 2021 campaign has done nothing to bolster Nagy's stock.

The team is 3-7 and blew leads in its last three losses to the San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. The Baltimore loss on Sunday came with Lamar Jackson sidelined, but backup Tyler Huntley still managed to lead the Ravens on a winning drive in the final minutes.

Next up is a Thursday game against a winless Detroit Lions team, and, if Nagy has truly lost the locker room, it isn't a stretch to suggest he could be coaching for his job.