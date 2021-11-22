Report: Why The Rock Didn't Appear at 2021 WWE Survivor Series for 25th Anniversary

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Rock was mentioned several times during Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view as WWE celebrated the 25th anniversary of his debut, but fans hoping he'd show up at Barclays Center were sorely disappointed.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported The Rock was not in attendance because he's in Europe filming a movie. COVID-19 travel restrictions and quarantine laws would have prevented him from making the trip in a way that would not impact his filming schedule.

Perhaps the only surprise is that The Rock did not make any sort of taped appearance from Europe to thank fans. That would have been a more realistic scenario than him making a surprise in-person appearance—something WWE is unlikely to do given Rock's starpower.

It's possible, if not likely, the next time we see The Rock on WWE programming is when he's setting up one last feud with Roman Reigns. The possibility has been talked about enough—both by The Rock and Reigns—that it seems inevitable for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles two years from now.

By then, hopefully the pandemic is under better control worldwide and it's more feasible for someone with The Rock's schedule to be on WWE programming regularly.

