LeBron James the Odds-On Favorite for Hypothetical Boxing Fight vs. Isaiah Stewart

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart never came to blows during Sunday night's melee, but the oddsmakers think James would have taken the Detroit Pistons center if given the chance.

Bovada listed LeBron as a -230 favorite in a hypothetical fight with Stewart, who is listed at +160.

James and Stewart were ejected from Sunday's Pistons-Lakers game after LeBron hit Stewart in the face with a closed fist while the two were jockeying for position on a rebound. An incensed Stewart then charged after James on several occasions while being held back by members of both teams.

Stewart required eight stitches after the game.

Having watched the situation play out once or seven times since Sunday night, it's hard to agree with the oddsmakers. Stewart and James are almost identical in size and weight, and Stewart seemed to reach a level of pure anger we've never seen from LeBron in 19 NBA seasons.

Stewart is also more than 16 years younger than LeBron. In a bout between two decidedly non-professional fighers, the more aggressive, younger fighter seems like a good bet at +160.

Of course, no fight will ever happen and you'd just be throwing money away, but Stewart's undervalued in this hypothetical.