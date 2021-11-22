LSU CB Eli Ricks Reportedly Entering Name in Transfer Portal; Former 5-Star Recruit

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

LSU cornerback Eli Ricks is reportedly entering his name into the transfer portal.

Sam Spiegelman of Rivals reported Ricks is planning to depart Baton Rouge after two seasons. The former 5-star recruit was a freshman All-American in 2020 but was limited to six games this season because of a shoulder injury.

Transfer rumors have followed the third-team All-American throughout his time at LSU. His mother, Shauna, told The Athletic's Brody Miller in October there was no truth to the rumor his shoulder surgery was an "opt-out" ahead of a transfer.

“He came here because it’s DBU, and he wanted to learn,” she said. “Not to just go to the NFL. but be prepared and stay in the NFL.”

Ricks' family has lived in Louisiana while he has been attending LSU and has relatives in the area. The 6'2", 195-pound corner played three years of high school football at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, before transferring to Florida's IMG Academy for his senior year.

USC was considered a major contender for Ricks ahead of his commitment to LSU and could be a factor again in the portal.

However, it's possible that Ricks looks for a program on more stable ground. LSU is set to embark on a coaching search after agreeing to part ways with Ed Orgeron after this season, and USC fired Clay Helton two games into the 2021 campaign.

Ricks will be eligible to play in the 2022 season because of a new NCAA rule that allows players to transfer once without forfeiting any eligibility during their college career.