Report: Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.'s Season In Jeopardy Due to Nerve Issue in Back

Jeff Swinger/NBAE via Getty Images

Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. is battling a nerve issue in his back that could require surgery, according to the Denver Post's Mike Singer.

Singer also reported the lingering issue could "jeopardize his season."

The 23-year-old has missed Denver's last seven games, with head coach Michael Malone telling reporters in early November he would be out for the "foreseeable future."

This largely amounts to Denver's worst fears when it selected Porter 14th overall in the 2018 draft.

The 6'10" forward appeared in just three games with Missouri, with spinal surgery wiping him out for the vast majority of the 2017-18 season. He then had another procedure on his back in July 2018 before missing the entirety of his rookie year.

Porter showed flashes after finally suiting up in 2019-20 and had a breakthrough as a starter for Denver last year. He averaged 19.0 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 44.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets saw enough to give him a five-year, $172 million extension that could climb to as much as $207 million. Singer noted $145 million is guaranteed.

It was a worthwhile gamble because a healthy Porter almost certainly would've gotten a max offer as a free agent, and Denver isn't in a position where it can afford to alienate homegrown stars. Even with an MVP in Nikola Jokic, the franchise isn't a big draw to outside talent.

But this newest injury illustrated the risk general manager Calvin Booth assumed by not waiting until Porter hit restricted free agency.

Back injuries can be notoriously difficult to fully solve.

The beginning of the end for Dwight Howard as a dominant center was when he had back surgery in 2012. Scottie Pippen had a Hall of Fame career despite persistent back trouble, but he wasn't the same after undergoing surgery in 1998. In the WNBA, Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne missed almost all of the 2021 season because of back problems.

Even if Porter returns this season, there's no telling when or if another flare-up will come.

With Porter, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon all signed through at least 2025, the Nuggets are clearly banking on their current core to not only contend but also convince Jokic, a free agent in 2023, to stick around.

Murray is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in April, and now Porter could face a significant spell away from the court.