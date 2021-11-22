Vikings' Justin Jefferson: 'Definitely Trying to Follow' Randy Moss, Get Gold Jacket

AP Photo/Jim Mone

Justin Jefferson looked like Randy Moss while torching the Green Bay Packers secondary to the tune of eight catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns during the Minnesota Vikings' 34-31 victory on Sunday.

It's only fitting, then, that he wore a T-shirt of the Vikings great before the game and said he is trying to emulate Moss after the win.

"I admire him so much," Jefferson said, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "Classified as one of the best if not the best receiver in history. Definitely trying to follow behind him. Definitely want that gold jacket."

Jefferson has done quite the job following in Moss' footsteps considering Sunday marked his 11th career game with at least 100 receiving yards.

Florio noted that ties Moss and JuJu Smith-Schuster for the second-best total in a player's first two seasons in the Super Bowl era. Only Odell Beckham Jr. had more with 15, and Jefferson still has seven more games to catch the former New York Giants star.

It was more of the same for Jefferson after he finished last Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers with nine catches for 143 yards.

The LSU product has 63 catches for 944 yards and six touchdowns on the season and appears to be well on his way to his second Pro Bowl in as many years. He wasn't the only game-changing wide receiver to haul in a touchdown during the win over the Packers, as Adam Thielen finished with eight catches for 82 yards and a score.

It was a critical win for the Vikings beyond the rivalry with Green Bay.

They are now 5-5 and two games behind the 8-3 Packers in the loss column in the NFC North race. What's more, they moved into sixth place in the NFC playoff picture and are in position to make the postseason after missing out last season.

As long as Jefferson continues to play like he has of late, the Vikings figure to be a factor the rest of the season.