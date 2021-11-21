Clippers' Nicolas Batum Reportedly Out at Least 10 Days Because of Safety Protocols

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum will miss at least 10 days after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 32-year-old is averaging 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists through 14 appearances with the Clippers in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Head coach Tyronn Lue wasn't optimistic about the timeline for Batum's return:

The Frenchman's tenure with the Charlotte Hornets came to an underwhelming conclusion. He averaged 3.6 points in 22 games for Charlotte in 2019-20, and the team waived him in November 2020.

Batum quickly landed on his feet with the Clippers and almost immediately became a valuable role player. He has also become an effective floor-spacer, hitting 41.2 percent of his three-pointers over two seasons in L.A.

The Clippers are already playing short-handed in the frontcourt, with Kawhi Leonard continuing to recover from offseason surgery to repair a partially torn ACL. Marcus Morris Sr. also missed Sunday's 97-91 victory over the Dallas Mavericks because of a minor knee issue.

Batum is logging 27.6 minutes a night, so his absence presents Lue with a tactical headache in terms of figuring out who can step up in his place. Even if Morris is good to go Tuesday for a rematch with Dallas, the coaching staff will need to reconfigure the bench to account for his promotion.

If Batum entered the protocols Sunday, then he's set to miss Los Angeles' next four games. His availability for a Dec. 1 matchup with the Sacramento Kings could be in doubt as well.