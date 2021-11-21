Packers' Aaron Rodgers Reaggravated Toe Injury vs. Vikings: 'Another Painful Week'

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

Aaron Rodgers suffered more than just a loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback told reporters after the game that he reaggravated his toe injury during the first half of Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Vikings when his toe was stepped on in the first half.

“It’s going to be another painful week next week, and then hopefully feel better over the bye," Rogers said.

Rodgers added that his injury is “a little worse that turf toe," per ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper. However, he certainly didn't seem limited in the second half of Sunday's game, completing 10-of-11 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

In total, Rogers completed 23-of-33 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns against Minnesota. He also had two carries for 21 yards.

Rodgers was injured at some point during his COVID-19 quarantine, but returned to the Packers' lineup last week against the Seattle Seahawks. He threw for 292 yards and ran for eight yards in a 17-0 victory over the Seahawks.

The Packers are hopeful Rodgers' injury will improve during the team's Week 13 bye, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero previously reported. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that the veteran will most likely have to deal with the injury through the remainder of the season.

The reigning NFL MVP has only missed one game this season after testing positive for COVID-19. 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love threw for 190 yards, one touchdown and an interception in a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 7.

When Rodgers is healthy, the Packers are Super Bowl contenders. The 37-year-old entered Sunday's game with an 8-1 record, completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,186 yards and 17 touchdowns against just four interceptions.

However, it's become quite clear that Rodgers, and several other Green Bay players, need the rest entering the final stretch of the season. The Packers are set to return home for a Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams before hitting their bye week.