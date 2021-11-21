X

    AP College Football Poll 2021: Week 13 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

    Ohio State jumped to No. 2 in the Week 13 Associated Press poll after a dominant win over Michigan State.

    There was significant shake-up throughout the Top 10 with Oregon and Wake Forest suffering upset losses, while teams like Notre Dame and Oklahoma State continue to climb. 

    Here is the latest Top 25 heading into the last week of regular-season action across the country.

    AP Poll

    1. Georgia

    2. Ohio State

    3. Alabama

    4. Cincinnati

    5. Notre Dame

    6. Michigan

    7. Oklahoma State

    8. Ole Miss

    9. Baylor

    10. Oklahoma

    11. Oregon

    12. Michigan State

    13. BYU

    14. Texas A&M

    15. UTSA

    16. Utah

    17. Iowa

    18. Wisconsin

    19. Houston

    20. Pittsburgh

    21. Wake Forest

    22. San Diego State

    23. Louisiana-Lafayette

    24. North Carolina State

    25. Arkansas

    The biggest game entering the week was between College Football Playoff contenders Ohio State and Michigan State, but one of those teams was superior.

    Ohio State dominated from the opening kickoff on the way to a 49-0 lead by halftime, led by an outstanding showing by quarterback C.J. Stroud:

    ESPN @espn

    C.J. Stroud had a ridiculous first half performance: 29-31, 393 pass yards and 6 touchdowns 😳 <a href="https://t.co/C1row39Vz6">pic.twitter.com/C1row39Vz6</a>

    The Buckeyes eventually left with a 56-7 victory that left little doubt that they are one of the top four teams in the country.

    Michigan State fell to No. 12 after the team's second loss of the season.

    Oregon also dropped down to No. 11 after its second loss, a disappointing 38-7 blowout at the hands of Utah.

    Like Ohio State, it was a one-sided game from the beginning as the Utes went up 28-0 by halftime.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    UTAH 78-YARD PUNT RETURN TO END THE HALF 🤯<br><br>The No. 23 Utes are dominating No. 3 Oregon 28-0<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/pac12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@pac12</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/kmGl7Phy9e">pic.twitter.com/kmGl7Phy9e</a>

    Utah jumped from No. 24 in last week's poll up to No. 16.

    Wake Forest had a chance to prove itself as a top contender Saturday but suffered a 48-27 loss to Clemson in a game that featured a combined six turnovers.

    "They took advantage of our mistakes," Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson told reporters after the game. "I thought our guys played hard, never quit, even to the bitter end. But we just made too many mistakes."

    It was enough to drop the Demon Deacons to 21st in the latest poll.

    Alabama struggled more than usual in a tough test against Arkansas, but the Crimson Tide pulled out a 42-35 victory. Bryce Young totaled 559 passing yards and five touchdowns to keep his Heisman Trophy campaign rolling.

    Georgia had no such trouble with a 56-7 win over Charleston Southern, easily staying undefeated and No. 1 in the country.

    Notre Dame impressed with a 55-0 win over Georgia Tech, while Oklahoma State also pitched a shutout against Texas Tech with a 23-0 conference win.

    Both teams will be worth monitoring as the season nears its end, though most of the nation will have its eyes on Ohio State vs. Michigan next Saturday. 

