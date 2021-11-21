Paul Heyman Comments on Possibility of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 38

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Paul Heyman doesn't think Roman Reigns and The Rock are headed for a collision course at WrestleMania 38.

Heyman told Ariel Helwani of BT Sport there is not enough time to build a proper storyline and seemed more interested in Reigns continuing his storyline with Brock Lesnar:

“This coming April? Not a chance. Number one, I would want to spend a lot more time on that storyline instead of bum-rushing it. For something that enormous? I’d want more time in it. Number two, I think Dwayne’s schedule for next year is in place and he’s not available, and even if he was, I don’t think it would be a bigger box office at the moment than, if you look at a trajectory right now, isn’t it Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns? Did [Crown Jewel] end the storyline or did it make it more compelling, more intriguing [to see the rematch]?

“Or Big E, Big E vs. somebody, or Drew McIntyre? I don’t know. I could certainly make the case to see Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre as well. Is there a time and a place for Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson? Absolutely. Is Hollywood the place to do it? Seems like a natural place for The Rock to main event his final main event at WrestleMania, but I don’t think this coming April is the place for Roman Reigns for Dwayne Johnson.”

Reigns defeated Lesnar at Crown Jewel after Heyman threw the Universal Championship into the ring and allowed the Head of the Table to hit Lesnar. That feud put Heyman in the middle given his long-term relationship with Lesnar, and it still wasn't 100 percent clear where his allegiance was at after the match.

Lesnar was then written off television after attacking WWE officials. He seems like a strong bet to return at the Royal Rumble to set up a Reigns rematch at WrestleMania 38.

The Rock has long teased a WWE return, and his only natural partner currently on the roster is Reigns, his cousin. With WrestleMania 39 taking place in Los Angeles, the overwhelming odds are WWE will wait on his retirement match.